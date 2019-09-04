BREAKING: Nigerian Government Boycotts World Economic Forum In South Africa

The Nigerian Government has pulled out of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa.

This was disclosed by Personal Assistant to the President on new media, Mr Bashir Ahmad.

The government pulled out over the fresh xenophobic attacks in the country.

Mr Bashir Ahmad in his tweet on Wednesday further stressed that “VP Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the World Economic Forum which is currently holding in South Africa but called it off in reaction to the gruesome attacks on Nigerians”.