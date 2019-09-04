Don’t Carry Out Reprisal Attacks On South Africans, Businesses In Abuja – FCT Minister

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on the residents of the Territory, especially students and youths, not to carry out reprisals on South Africans and their businesses in the FCT over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He said that the Federal Government was already exploiting diplomatic channels to address this issue and appealed that residents should allow those efforts to succeed.

Malam Bello in a statement by his Chief Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, informed residents that those South African business interests in the FCT are in partnership with Nigerian investors and are contributing to the economic development of the Territory. Attacking or vandalising them will ultimately have negative economic consequences for the Nigerian economy and employees of those organisations.

READ ALSO: Xenophobia: Buhari Meets Osinbajo, Onyeama Over South Africa Attacks

He also assured South African Nationals and business interests in the FCT of their safety adding that it was the pleasure of the FCT Administration to have them living and working in the Federal Capital Territory.

While appealing to FCT residents to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, he warned that law enforcement agencies have been mobilised to forestall any breakdown of law and order and that anybody instigating or participating in any acts of violence or vandalism will face the wrath of the law.