EFCC Lists Monies Recovered In Abuja Within Eight Months

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered the sum of Four hundred and twenty three million, six thousand nine hundred and eighty seven naira, ninety two kobo (N423, 006,987.92); Thirty nine thousand, two hundred and fifty three US dollars ($39,253); Two thousand, three hundred and thirty thousand euro (€2330) between January and August 2019.

This was disclosed by the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu who spoke through the Head of the Abuja Office, Aminu Ado Aliyu, at a press briefing in Abuja today, September 3, 2019.

Aliyu disclosed that the zone was also focusing on cybercrime through intelligence gathering and collaboration with other agencies across the world. “Prior to the release of the FBI list, we had in collaboration with the FBI, cases under investigation of which 2 suspects indicted in the list released by the FBI are in our custody. On the other hand, another suspect on the list is being investigated independently on a different case and his case is pending arraignment”.

Two of the suspects, Chika Augustine and Godspower Nwachukwu, were arrested in Abuja and $35,000 has been recovered from one of them ( Chika Augustine).

The Zonal Head disclosed that 33 convictions have been secured from January 2019 till date; 293 arrests have made and over 465 cases are currently under investigation.

He further warned that the modus operandi of these criminals include and not limited to Love scams, Email Phishing, Identity theft and Fraudulent Bitcoin and crypto currency sales.

Aminu also cautioned the public against the prevalence of Fraudulent Bitcoin sales seeing that it is on the rise.