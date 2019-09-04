Protesters Burn Tyres As Police Prevent Attack On Shoprite In Abuja

Updated September 4, 2019
Police officers at the scene of the protest trying to restore order. PHOTO: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Protesters angered over xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa went violent on Tuesday as they burnt tyres on the street of Abuja.

This follows police presence at the entrance of Shoprite, which prevented the protesters from attacking the South African owned firm located.

Angry protesters went wild as they burnt tyres on the airport road in Abuja and harassed commuters.

The protesters also dared the police to fire at them as they disperse them with teargas.

More policemen later arrived the scene, as well as the federal fire service to put out the fire.

 

See more photos from the protest below:

 

PHOTOS: Sodiq Adelakun



