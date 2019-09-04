IGP Orders Water-Tight Security Around Embassies, Foreign Businesses In Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered that there should be water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the order follows attacks on Shoprite outlets in the Lekki area of Lagos State among others on Tuesday.

“This order is against the backdrop of the unfortunate attack on Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of Lagos State on 3rd September 2019 by some miscreants who attacked and looted the Malls ostensibly under the pretext of protesting against the incessant “xenophobic” attacks in South Africa,” the statement read.

“To this end, all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country”.

The IGP condemned the violent attacks adding that three police officers were seriously injured and a Police operational vehicle was set ablaze.

He also noted that a total number of 125 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while a good number of looted valuables have been recovered by the Police.

While recognising the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in our statutes, the Force reiterated that such must be done within the confines of the law.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are, therefore, warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such lawbreaker,” the statement added.

Parents and Guardians were also asked to caution their wards to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in the country.

Meanwhile, the Force says it has commenced investigations and profiling of the arrested suspects with a view to establishing their connection with the stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace on the day of the incident.

“The Force is hereby reassuring all law-abiding citizens, embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country of their security and safety”.