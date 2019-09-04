Xenophobia: Air Peace To Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa For Free

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Air Peace Airlines has volunteered to send an aircraft to South Africa from Friday, September 6, to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to the country, free of charge.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, the development follows the recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa.

Read Also: [Video] We Will Not Give In On This Occasion, Onyeama Reveals Nigeria’s Position On Xenophobia

“The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.

“Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement,” the statement read.