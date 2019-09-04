Xenophobic Attacks: ‘WEF Is Not The Only Thing To Be Boycotted’ – Nigerians React

On Wednesday, the Federal Government announced that it has boycotted the ongoing World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the government, the action was taken following the fresh xenophobic attacks in the country.

Nigerians have taken to social media, reacting to the government’s move; below are some of their views as drawn from Twitter.

The WEF is not the only thing to be boycotted. The whole of South Africa and all its stands for inclusive. We’re powerfully scary. Nigerians are giants, they won’t want to witness our awakening!@renoomokri @NGRPresident#IamANationalist #boycottSOUTHAFRICA #SayNoToXenophobia — Mogaji Afolahan Lateef (@LAfolahan) September 4, 2019

First of many moves to come, more boycotting required. Let us focus on Nigerian own businesses, help them to become multinational companies also. We have the market size, it should count for something, in longterm is our economy that will grow. #XenophobiaInSouthAfrica — Mario Egie (@MarioEgie) September 4, 2019

Baba, Buhari , you just took one of the best decisions. SA should begin to respect other nations. 10 years of xenophobic attacks is enough test of patience. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo — imade (@imade43) September 4, 2019

Good moves — Akewugberu Adeniyi S (@Adeniyiajani85) September 4, 2019

Good step No. 1. Nigerians are waiting for follow up. — Ibe (@utellmemore) September 4, 2019

Better — Elisha King (@ElishaK31866725) September 4, 2019

finally — james marvel (@jamesmarvel4) September 4, 2019

Finally….. better late than never — BlessedBeyondMeasure (@Drmuzoic) September 4, 2019

Nice one…. First step… Waiting for another. — Yemimylover 🇳🇬 (@am_yemi) September 4, 2019

Congratulations — AyoOlamide 🇳🇬 (@Ayoolamide84) September 4, 2019

That’s a start — bunmi ibikunle (@bumabiod) September 4, 2019

That’s good idea the second is to nationalized the MTN AND DSTV — BIN BASHIR (@Anasbashirsale1) September 4, 2019

If the govt has attended the forum in South Africa it could have led to uproar here in Nigeria. There is much tension in the land. Govt is sensitive indeed. — Henry Odogwu (@HenryOdogwu3) September 4, 2019

Good move but @CyrilRamaphosa virtually has nothing to loose with @MBuhari boycott, the xenophobic attacks are a deliberate attempt by South Africa to prevent other African nationals from dominating them,their politicians know what they are doing. — Doo Timbir (@DooTimbir) September 4, 2019