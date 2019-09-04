Xenophobic Attacks: ‘WEF Is Not The Only Thing To Be Boycotted’ – Nigerians React

Updated September 4, 2019

 

On Wednesday, the Federal Government announced that it has boycotted the ongoing World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the government, the action was taken following the fresh xenophobic attacks in the country.

Nigerians have taken to social media, reacting to the government’s move; below are some of their views as drawn from Twitter.

