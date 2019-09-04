Xenophobic Attacks: ‘WEF Is Not The Only Thing To Be Boycotted’ – Nigerians React
On Wednesday, the Federal Government announced that it has boycotted the ongoing World Economic Forum in Cape Town, South Africa.
According to the government, the action was taken following the fresh xenophobic attacks in the country.
Nigerians have taken to social media, reacting to the government’s move; below are some of their views as drawn from Twitter.
The WEF is not the only thing to be boycotted. The whole of South Africa and all its stands for inclusive. We’re powerfully scary. Nigerians are giants, they won’t want to witness our awakening!@renoomokri @NGRPresident#IamANationalist #boycottSOUTHAFRICA #SayNoToXenophobia
— Mogaji Afolahan Lateef (@LAfolahan) September 4, 2019
First of many moves to come, more boycotting required. Let us focus on Nigerian own businesses, help them to become multinational companies also. We have the market size, it should count for something, in longterm is our economy that will grow. #XenophobiaInSouthAfrica
— Mario Egie (@MarioEgie) September 4, 2019
Baba, Buhari , you just took one of the best decisions. SA should begin to respect other nations. 10 years of xenophobic attacks is enough test of patience. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo
— imade (@imade43) September 4, 2019
Good moves
— Akewugberu Adeniyi S (@Adeniyiajani85) September 4, 2019
Good step No. 1. Nigerians are waiting for follow up.
— Ibe (@utellmemore) September 4, 2019
Better
— Elisha King (@ElishaK31866725) September 4, 2019
finally
— james marvel (@jamesmarvel4) September 4, 2019
Finally….. better late than never
— BlessedBeyondMeasure (@Drmuzoic) September 4, 2019
Nice one…. First step… Waiting for another.
— Yemimylover 🇳🇬 (@am_yemi) September 4, 2019
Congratulations
— AyoOlamide 🇳🇬 (@Ayoolamide84) September 4, 2019
That’s a start
— bunmi ibikunle (@bumabiod) September 4, 2019
That’s good idea the second is to nationalized the MTN AND DSTV
— BIN BASHIR (@Anasbashirsale1) September 4, 2019
If the govt has attended the forum in South Africa it could have led to uproar here in Nigeria. There is much tension in the land. Govt is sensitive indeed.
— Henry Odogwu (@HenryOdogwu3) September 4, 2019
Good move but @CyrilRamaphosa virtually has nothing to loose with @MBuhari boycott, the xenophobic attacks are a deliberate attempt by South Africa to prevent other African nationals from dominating them,their politicians know what they are doing.
— Doo Timbir (@DooTimbir) September 4, 2019
Serious warning ⚠ should also be sent to them, if any nigerian feel headache in that place they will pay
— Ọmovie (@Fecomnet) September 4, 2019
