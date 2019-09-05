APC Names Appeal Panels For Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has named six persons for the appeal committees of its governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the National Working Committee of the APC appointed three persons for each of the appeal panels.

The Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee has Senator Abdulahi Yandoma as chairman and Ms Amina Muhammed as secretary while Mr Tony McFoy is a member.

For the Bayelsa Direct Primary Appeal Committee, Mr Shuaibu Aruwa is the Chairman, while Mr Edith Amadi and Mr Abdul Malik El-Yakub are secretary and member respectively.

Governor Yahaya Bello won the APC’s ticket in Kogi while Mr David Lyon emerged the winner of the party’s primary in Bayelsa ahead of the governorship elections in both states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 16 for the polls.