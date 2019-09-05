Court Orders AGF, EFCC To Stay Action On Yari’s Properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has reaffirmed its order directing the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to take further steps in the move to seize the property of the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara State, Mr Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Nkeonye Maha in a short ruling on Thursday maintained that doing so would not be in the interest of justice now that the matter was pending before the court.

She also ordered that the case file be remitted to the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for re-assignment to a regular court on the ground that the tenure of the vacation court would end on September 13.

The case has now been adjourned to September 30 for the hearing of both the preliminary issues and the substantive suit.

Mr Yari, in his supporting affidavit, blamed his travails in the hands of the prosecution agencies on the activities of some purported powerful politicians who were on a vendetta mission against him over the 2019 elections in Zamfara.

Specifically, the former governor stated that the political events within the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which eventually led to the party losing out the leadership of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the judgment of the Supreme Court, was the main reason for his prosecution.