PHOTOS: IGP Mohammed Adamu Visits Ondo, Ekiti

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu is visiting police commands in Ondo and Ekiti States.

Mr Adamu’s visit is sequel to a recent security meeting held with stakeholders in the South West.

He says the visit aims at creating avenues to relate with officers and stakeholders to have a better idea of security challenges in the Ekiti axis and modalities to tackle them.

According to the IGP, the welfare of officers will be prioritised and protective facilities are being provided for officers to ensure they are shielded while fighting crime.

READ ALSO: IGP Orders Water-Tight Security Around Embassies, Foreign Businesses In Nigeria