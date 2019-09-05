Xenophobia: 10 Killed In South Africa – Ramaphosa

At least 10 people have been killed by xenophobic violence in South Africa this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday, adding that one victim was a foreign national.

“There can be no excuse for the attacks on the homes and businesses of foreign nationals,” Ramaphosa said in a speech aired on national television and radio.

“Equally, there is no justification for the looting and destruction of businesses owned by South Africans.”