73-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Twin Girls

A 73-year-old woman in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Mangayamma Yaramati, has given birth to twin girls.

According to the BBC, the twins were born on Thursday following IVF treatment and the doctor confirmed that both mother and children “are doing well”.

However, just a day later, her husband Rajarao suffered a sudden stroke and is currently being treated.

“Nothing is in our hands. Whatever should happen will happen. It is all in the hands of God,” Rajarao had said when asked who would care for the children in case anything were to happen to the couple due to their advanced age.

Yaramati explained that she and her husband, who is 82 years old, had always wanted children but were unable to conceive until now.

As a result, they often felt stigmatised in their village.

“They would call me a childless lady. We tried many times and saw numerous doctors, so this is the happiest time of my life,” she said.