EFCC Grills 58 Suspected Oil Thieves In Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has commenced an investigation of 58 persons allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering.

They include one Mexican, one Ukranian and 56 Nigerians.

According to a statement by the commission, the suspects, as well as four vessels, one barge and two wooden boats, were handed over to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder.

The vessels, MV Western Orient; MV Temile, AHT Ajemisan and AHT Jascon 23, and the two boats were intercepted around Onne Anchorage, while Barge Hannamarine was intercepted at Okorochiri Creek in Okrika.