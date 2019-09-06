PHOTOS: Foreigners Storm Immigration Office For Data Capture

More foreigners stormed the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja on Friday to take advantage of the amnesty programme of the Federal Government for migrants.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the e-Migrant Policy on July 12 for the registration of foreigners, a move aimed at promoting security in the country.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, warned that the Immigration would go tough on the migrants who fail to register after the 90-day amnesty programme lapses on January 11, 2020.

He said airports would henceforth capture biometrics of foreigners in order to compile a comprehensive database of those who come in and out of the country.

Babandede added that the Service has successfully registered over 4,000 migrants between July and September 2019.

See photos of some foreigners at the NIS office below: