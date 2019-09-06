Second Term: What Will I Gain If Godwin Does Not Run – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to the series of allegations against him since the reports of the rift between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State came to light.

He clarified the reported dispute between him and the governor during an exclusive interview with Channels Television.

It is perhaps the first time the APC national chairman would publicly speak about the disagreement between him and his successor.

According to Oshiomhole, his differences with Governor Obaseki are not about monetary gains from his administration, nor about him blocking the governor’s second term bid.

He added that at a meeting both politicians held with four governors, Obaseki confirmed that the APC chairman nominated only one out of over 20 commissioners into his cabinet.

The former governor noted that Obaseki later removed the commissioner he nominated along with seven others but he didn’t take any offence because he was out of government.

He, however, said the contention was all about issues relating to governance and carrying political players and leaders in the party along.

Oshiomhole also denied not wanting to support Governor Obaseki to run for a second term, saying he has nothing to gain in doing so.