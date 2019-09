South African President Calls Mugabe A ‘Champion’ Against Colonialism

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday mourned the death of Zimbabwe’s former president and remembered him as a “champion of Africa’s cause against colonialism”.

“Under President Mugabe’s leadership, Zimbabwe’s sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day South Africa too would be free,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

