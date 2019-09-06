Xenophobia: ‘Reps Will Authorise Legal Funding For Victims Of Attacks’ – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House will authorise legal funding for Nigerians who are victims of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Mr Gbajabiamila revealed this at a press briefing on the xenophobic attacks in the country.

“The house will also authorise legal funding for victims of the attack who wish to take legal action against the perpetrators,” he said.

The Speaker also called on Nigerians to avoid attacking South African businesses in Nigeria.

He further revealed that the House aligns with President Muhammadu Buhari on his decisions concerning the matter.

According to him, the House will invite the Minister of Foreign affairs, the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa and the Chairman of the Diaspora Commission.

He further demanded that the South African government should conduct a thorough investigation and make public their findings.