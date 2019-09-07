Delta Central: Omo-Agege Wins As Tribunal Dismisses Oboro’s Petition

The Delta State Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba has dismissed the petition challenging the election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district.

A three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Abubakar, struck out the suit filed by the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Evelyn Oboro, for lacking in merit.

Oboro had approached the Tribunal, seeking the nullification of Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, on the ground of alleged disqualification and non-compliance to the provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

[READ ALSO] Delta South: Tribunal Sacks Senator Manager, Orders Fresh Election

But Justice Abubakar, while delivering judgment on the petition on Saturday, held that the petition lacked in merit and the Tribunal was left with no option but to dismiss it in its entirety.

He ruled that the petitioner could not adduce evidence to prove her allegations, adding that the petition was infected with the cancer of defectiveness.

Addressing reporters shortly after the judgment, the lead counsel to the respondent, Matthew Omonade, said the judgment was not only a manifestation of justice but one seen to be so.

According to him, the ruling of the Tribunal which lasted hours is a product of thorough research by the judges.

Omonade added that there was much to learn from the judgement.