UK Calls Iran Centrifuges Launch ‘Particularly Disappointing’
Britain on Saturday called Iran’s announcement that it had fired up advanced centrifuges to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles “particularly disappointing”.
“This third step away from its commitments under the nuclear deal is particularly disappointing at a time when we and our European and international partners are working hard to de-escalate tensions with Iran,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
AFP
More on World News
Advertisement