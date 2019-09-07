Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Distressed Nigerians From South Africa To Start Today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slated the evacuation of distressed Nigerians from South Africa for today, September 7, 2019.

The exercise was initially scheduled for Friday, September 6.

In a statement signed by Minister for Consular and Immigration at the Nigerian Consular in Johannesburg South Africa, Mr Anthony Ogbe emphasised that the exercise is free and there will be no payment for documents for those without passports.

READ ALSO: Xenophobia: Air Peace To Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa For Free

He noted that Interested Nigerians are encouraged to register by Friday 6th September and be prepared to travel by Saturday after the providing necessary information.

He added that this gesture is should be viewed in light of the security challenges which our nationals face in the country and the Federal Government’s commitment to the well-being wherever they may be.

See Statement Below:

Related Post: Xenophobia: Nigeria Is Recalling Its High Commissioner To South Africa – Lai Mohammed