Xenophobia: South African Govt Anticipates Buhari’s Visit In October

Amid recent attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, authorities in the country are anticipating President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit.

A statement for the South African presidency on Saturday explains that the Nigerian leader would undertake a State Visit to the country sometime in October.

The Nigerian government had announced on August 10 that the President would visit South Africa next month, but it is unclear if the visit will go as scheduled.

This comes amid growing concerns after Nigeria pulled out of the World Economic Summit taking place in the country over the attacks on its citizens.

Despite recent events, the South Africa government is optimistic that President Buhari’s state visit to the country will go as scheduled.

However, the Nigerian government has yet to confirm if the visit would take place.

This followed a meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the special envoy from Nigeria, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, which held on Friday afternoon in Pretoria.

Ambassador Abubakar, who is the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial relations that characterise the interaction between the two countries.

On his part, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the relationship between the countries as being firm and strong, adding that both nations have been resolute in their shared commitment to building an Africa at peace with itself and others.

The South African leader said President Buhari conveyed his commitment to the values of prosperity and the advancement of the continent, shared by both countries and pledged Nigeria’s readiness to assist his country in finding lasting solutions to the challenges.

Ambassador Abubakar, who is expected back in Nigeria on Saturday, left the country for South Africa on Thursday on the directive of President Buhari.

The President sent the special envoy to South Africa following the alarming rate of xenophobic attacks reported to be targeted at Nigerians and other foreigners living in the country.

