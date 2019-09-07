Xenophobia: South African Govt Anticipates Buhari’s Visit In October
Amid recent attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa, authorities in the country are anticipating President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit.
A statement for the South African presidency on Saturday explains that the Nigerian leader would undertake a State Visit to the country sometime in October.
The Nigerian government had announced on August 10 that the President would visit South Africa next month, but it is unclear if the visit will go as scheduled.
This comes amid growing concerns after Nigeria pulled out of the World Economic Summit taking place in the country over the attacks on its citizens.
Despite recent events, the South Africa government is optimistic that President Buhari’s state visit to the country will go as scheduled.
However, the Nigerian government has yet to confirm if the visit would take place.
This followed a meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the special envoy from Nigeria, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, which held on Friday afternoon in Pretoria.
Ambassador Abubakar, who is the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial relations that characterise the interaction between the two countries.
On his part, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the relationship between the countries as being firm and strong, adding that both nations have been resolute in their shared commitment to building an Africa at peace with itself and others.
The South African leader said President Buhari conveyed his commitment to the values of prosperity and the advancement of the continent, shared by both countries and pledged Nigeria’s readiness to assist his country in finding lasting solutions to the challenges.
Ambassador Abubakar, who is expected back in Nigeria on Saturday, left the country for South Africa on Thursday on the directive of President Buhari.
The President sent the special envoy to South Africa following the alarming rate of xenophobic attacks reported to be targeted at Nigerians and other foreigners living in the country.
Read the full statement from the South African presidency below:
His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a State Visit to South Africa in October 2019 to reinforce the strong bonds between the two countries and jointly develop responses to challenges affecting people and businesses in South Africa and Nigeria.
In the wake of public violence in South Africa and developments in Nigeria around South African businesses based in the West African country, President Cyril Ramaphosa held discussions yesterday, Friday 6 September 2019, with Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Special envoy of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.
The visit to Pretoria by the Special Envoy followed a recent meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Buhari in Yokohama, Japan, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.
In yesterday’s discussion, the Special Envoy conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial relations that characterise the interaction between the two countries.
President Buhari conveyed his commitment to the values of prosperity and the advancement of Africa that are shared by South Africa and Nigeria.
Nigeria stands ready to assist South Africa in establishing the root causes of and developing sustainable solutions to the challenges concerned.
President Buhari has undertaken that where challenges emerge in Nigeria, the Nigerian government will act against lawlessness and the targeting of South African assets in Nigeria.
President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa-Nigeria relations as being firm and strong and said the two partners were resolute in their shared commitment to build an Africa at peace with itself and others.
Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria
