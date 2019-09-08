Brazil President Undergoes Surgery For Hernia

Updated September 8, 2019
File Photo: Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro gestures as he delivers a joint press conference with Brazilian President Michel Temer (out of frame) after a meeting in Brasilia on November 7, 2018.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro underwent surgery Sunday to repair an abdominal hernia, his fourth operation since being stabbed in the stomach a year ago at a campaign rally, his doctors said.

The operation, performed at Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star hospital, lasted more than five hours, the medical center reported in a statement signed by his surgeon, Antonio Luiz Macedo.

“The procedure was a success,” the statement said, adding that the president was recovering and in stable condition.

Bolsonaro was stabbed September 6, 2018, at a campaign rally in the state of Minas Gerais by a 41-year-old man, who was found to be delusional and psychologically unfit for trial.

The assailant, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, is being held in the psychiatric unit of a maximum-security prison.



