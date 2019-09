BREAKING: D’Tigers Qualify For 2020 Olympics

Nigeria’s D’tigers have secured automatic qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by beating china today in their final classification game of the FIBA basketball world cup.

Nigeria failed to progress from their group finishing with 2 losses and a win but have secured their place at next year’s summer games by finishing as the highest-ranked African country at the 32-team tournament.

The team beat their Chinese counterpart 86 to 73.

JOSH OKOGIE WITH AN INCREDIBLE SHOT!!! Nigeria leads 80-73 pic.twitter.com/uZCJazTeiF — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

See you at #Tokyo2020, Nigeria! With today’s victory over China, @NigeriaBasket are the highest finishing team from Africa at the #FIBAWC and therefore earn Africa’s automatic Olympic spot in the Men’s #basketball competition. pic.twitter.com/uq2DOzlKHj — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) September 8, 2019

Nigeria leads by 6. Crunch time. 2 minutes left. — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

CHIMEZIE FROM DEEP!!! Michael Eric with back to back buckets and Nigeria leads by 12!!! 3 minutes left

pic.twitter.com/vW5xrKu80k — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

.@StanOkoye_ adds to the highlights. Another jam! Nigeria up 62-58 pic.twitter.com/XrOg8TNbLQ — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Nigeria 60

China 51 ONE MORE QUARTER! pic.twitter.com/K3zAHhzqem — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

CHIMEZIE METU JUST SILENCED THE CHINESE CROWD!!! WHAT A DUNK!!!!!#NigeriaGotGame pic.twitter.com/OmaY4K8ad5 — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

BIG THREE FROM @iamgabevincent2 to steal back momentum for Nigeria. Nigeria leads 51-45 pic.twitter.com/gd8zgU04Sg — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

Ekpe is taking everyone to school! He’s up to 11 points after free throws. Nigeria leads 44-39 pic.twitter.com/IfyrZhTpCj — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

20 minutes away. One more half of good basketball for D’Tigers. Okogie and Vincent lead the way with 6 points apiece.#NigeriaGotGame #FIBAWC

🎨: @akin_agboola pic.twitter.com/lrWg0y3ezP — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

Josh Okogie with bucket in the paint! Nigeria leads 31-27 over China! 🇳🇬🇳🇬#NigeriaGotGame #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/HMxFXBGRi5 — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

Ben Uzoh puts Nigeria back on top. 25-24 pic.twitter.com/aT72f6XgUN — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

.@iamgabevincent2 with a 4-POINT PLAY!!!! The deficit is down to two. 21-19 pic.twitter.com/gd8zgU04Sg — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

Michael Eric giving D’Tigers a spark! A big block and bucket. Nigeria trails 19-15 pic.twitter.com/dmUSzctEL3 — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

China on a 10-0 run. China leads 17-10 early — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019

Back and forth in a front of a PACKED crowd. Nigeria leads 8-7 over China early.#NigeriaGotGame — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) September 8, 2019