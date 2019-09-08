Edo Govt Vows To Track Down Kidnappers Of Irrua CMD

The Edo State Government has resolved to ensure that all those involved in the kidnap of the chief medical director of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Dr. Sylvanus Okogbenin, who has regained his freedom, will be brought to justice.

Governor Godwin Obaseki made this promise when he visited Dr Okogbenin in his home in Irrua, Esan central local government area of Edo state.

He also confirmed that the families of the two police officers who were killed during the attack will be compensated.

In his reaction, Dr Okogbenin called on Nigerians to remain patriotic in spite of the security challenges in the country.