‘I’m Not Seeing Any Hope’: Afegbua Slams Buhari’s Govt, 100 Days Into 2nd Term

100 days into the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari, Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kassim Afegbua, has scored the administration low.

Mr Afegbua who made an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics said the Buhari administration keeps running around in circles and he does not see any hope for the future.

“I’m not seeing any hope in the horizon,” he said.

According to him “nothing has happened in the last 100 days” and the only thing he remembers is that “the President came on board with a cabinet”.

The PDP spokesperson further criticised the government, saying that till date, no Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting has been held.

He also took a swipe at the Katsina state government who he accused of negotiating with bandits.

“Within these 100 days, we are also seeing that some Governors are negotiating with bandits. The Katsina State Government drove all through the forest and celebrating that they were strike deals with bandits.

“For me, the critical issues of security, unemployment, decayed infrastructure and all of that have to be captured properly if we are actually going to make headway”.

‘Bigger Problems’

Also sharing his thoughts on the government’s performance so far, Presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Sani Yabagi, said he is yet to see signs that would give Nigerians some confidence that the nation is on the right path.

He believes that while there have been a lot of programmes and motions, there is little to no implementation.

“In 100 days, nothing has changed in terms of the security architecture of this country. People are still being killed, kidnapped, and bandits are having their free will to do what they like.

“The President preparing to go to South Africa is good, but we have bigger problems at home.

“I think the 100 days is just about programmes, motions, no movement yet in terms of what is going to happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has asked Nigerians to expect good things under the administration’s second term.

He also believes that the concept of 100 days in office, ordinarily does not apply to returning governments and therefore, assured Nigerians that progress is being made in the key areas of security, economic development and the anti-graft war.