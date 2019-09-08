Nigerians Can Really Expect Good Things From Buhari’s 2nd Term – Adesina

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

100 days into the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, Special Assistant to the President, Femi Adesina, has said that more is set to come under the administration’s next level agenda.

He also assured Nigerians that the government continues to work hard in the various areas of priority it had set for itself.

“I think Nigerians can really expect good things to happen from this administration in the 2nd term,” Adesina said on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

While analysing the progress made so far, he, however, explained that the concept of 100 days in office, ordinarily does not apply to returning governments.

He, therefore, maintained that the government continues to work towards fulfilling its promises to Nigerians in the three cardinal areas of security, economic development and the anti-corruption fight.

“Where we copied the concept of 100 days from, America…they don’t do it with a 2nd term President or Governor. 100 days is only done in the first term.

“You don’t access a returning Government according to 100 days in office because that Government is a continuum.

“Nigerians should recognise that this Government is working. Working in different areas of priorities it has set for itself,” he said.