Troops Arrest Ghana’s Weapons Suppliers,16 Suspected Kidnappers

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested nineteen persons they say are connected to politically motivated kidnappings, illegal supply of over 2,000 rounds of ammunition and four AK47 to political groups in Gboko and Katsina-Ala local government areas of Benue State during the 2019 general elections.

The Commander of OPW, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, while parading the suspects in Makurdi, the state capital, said a major supplier to the political groups in Gboko and wanted militia leader, Ghana, in Katsina-Ala, was apprehended.

Major General Yekini further revealed that four other kidnappers were arrested by troops of OPWS in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on allegation of kidnapping and cattle rustling.