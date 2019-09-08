Police Arrest 100 Suspects In Kano Raid 

The Kano State police command has confirmed the arrest of 100 suspects including those who recently disrupted mobile network services in the state after allegedly stealing a large quantity of telecommunication solar panels in some parts of the metropolis.

Parading the suspects, the Kano state commissioner of police Ahmed Iliyasu says the suspects were apprehended by officers of the operation ‘puff adder’’ during a raid carried out in different parts of the state.

Mr Iliyasu assured residents of the state the police will continue to work round the clock to ensure that security is provided for everyone.



