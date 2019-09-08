Police Arrest 80-Year-Old, Others For culpable Homicide In Plateau

An eighty year old man was among twenty six suspects apprehended by the Plateau State police command for committing various offences including criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide as well as possession of counterfeit currency, cultism, armed robbery and other sundry offences.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of police in Plateau State, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede in a press briefing at the state police headquarters in Jos.

Mr Akinmoyede told journalists that the command is strengthening and deploying its personnel to the field for effectiveness in combating crime in the state.