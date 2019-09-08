Xenophobia: Police Arrest Alleged Shoprite Looters In Lagos

Police authorities in Lagos have paraded suspected looters of Shoprite in the Lekki area of the State.

The police area commander of Shangotedo, Mr Gbolahan Olugbemi says between September the 3rd and 4th, a total of 125 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on Shoprite with 90% of the stolen goods recovered.

According to the police, 112 of those arrested were found in possession of stolen items and have been charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also visited the looted shopping malls.