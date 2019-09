A tribunal sitting in Umuahia the Abia State capital, has ordered a rerun of the election between Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North senatorial district and Mao Ohuabunwa.

According to the tribunal, the election is expected to take place within the next 90 days in some wards in Ohafia, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Nkporo and Bende LGAs.

Details later…