Dakolo Demands Apology And N10m From Pastor Fatoyinbo – Court Papers Reveal

Busola Dakolo has demanded that the founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, apologise for allegedly defiling her.

Mrs Dakolo in a writ filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co of Law corridor, demanded that Pastor Fatoyinbo pen a clearly worded apology on the front page of at least two national newspapers and two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

She also demanded that Mr Fatoyinbo address a ‘personal apology letter’ showing honest remorse for his misdeed.

In the suit obtained Exclusively by Channels Television, Mrs Dakolo told a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja that the defilement by Pastor Fatoyinbo has adversely affected her marital sex life.

Mrs Dakolo also demanded that a cost of action estimated at the sum of N10,000,000 (ten million naira) be paid.

In her suit, Mrs Dakolo reiterated that Pastor Fatoyinbo “forcefully pushed her unto a couch close to the front door of her house, pinned her to the couch, undressed her, caressed her body, fondled her breasts, exposed his genitals to her glare, forcing a bottle of soda (Krest) down her throat thereby making her breathing difficult.”

She further claimed that all the while he was covering her mouth to muffle her screams and threatened her life on the 23rd of September, 2002.

According to her, these actions “both jointly and/or severally are outrageous and reckless and have caused her emotional distress” amounting to intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.

Mrs Dakolo also stated that on another occasion, Pastor Fatoyinbo also drove her to a secluded area, forcefully pulled her out of the car, undressed her, spanked her buttocks, threatened her life, caressed her body, fondled her breasts and exposed his genitals to her glare, this she said took place on the 26th of September, 2002.

She described the sexual intercourse Fotoyinbo allegedly had with her on both days, jointly and/or severally are outrageous and reckless and amounts to intentional infliction of distress on her.

Mrs Dakolo also asked the court to declare that Fatoyinbo’s denial of his alleged acts contained jointly and/or severally through a press statement he released on June 28 2019, had caused her continuous emotional distress and amounted to intentional infliction of emotional distress on her.

According to the writ, Pastor Fatoyinbo is expected to cause an appearance to be entered for him in an action at the suit of Mrs Dakolo, within fourteen days of being served.

Busola Dakolo, wife of the musician, Timi Dakolo, had in June accused the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo of defiling her.

In an interview that went viral all over social media, she said that while she was still a teenager, the cleric visited her parents’ home early one morning when no one was in the house and raped her.