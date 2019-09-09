Former James Bond Star Brosnan Heaps Praises On Teenage Activist Greta Thunberg

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan heaped praise on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg but also warned that she needed to be protected.

Brosnan described Thunberg as “a magnificent young woman. I wish her every success.”

But in comments to AFP on the sidelines of the Deauville film festival, the 66-year-old Irish actor added: “She has to be careful, has to be protected.”

Urging people to become active locally in environmental matters, Brosnan cited the example of Thunberg. In many cases, he said, “it starts with the children.

“You can see it with Greta, who has such an influence, a powerful impact on young people,” he said.

Thunberg, still only 16, has become a figurehead for the climate change movement since sitting outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 calling for politicians to cut carbon emissions and curb global warming.

She is currently in New York for a UN summit on carbon emissions, having been offered a lift there in a racing yacht after she refused to fly there because of the carbon emissions involved in air travel.

Thunberg has come in for criticism and abuse for her uncompromising attitude.

He produced and his wife directed an award-winning documentary, “Poisoning Paradise” about the agro-chemical industry in Hawaii, where they live.

The film focuses on “the effects of GMOs, (genetically modified organisms), Monsanto, BASF, that type of farming which has a deep effect on the community,” he explained.

“Unfortunately we have a president who thinks there is no climate change,” Brosnan said, referring to US President Donald Trump, who the actor said was “rolling back so many environmental movements”.

Asked about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s politics, Brosnan replied: “Between him and Trump, this world is in a sorry state. It is shameful really what’s happened here to England. There could be trouble ahead.”

Brosnan played James Bond four times between 1995 and 2002 before passing the baton to the current Bond, Daniel Craig.

He was in Deauville, on the north coast of France, to accept a homage to his career.

