Gunmen Kidnap Six On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Six persons have been abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Kaduna police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who said that it happened on Sunday evening.

This is coming barely 24 hours after police operatives killed three suspected kidnappers and arrested 26 others on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna Zaria expressway.

According to the police spokesman, the armed men in military uniform intercepted a commercial bus at about 11:40 pm on Sunday near Rijana Village along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway, and later took away six persons into the bush.

He explained that Police Patrol Teams within the axis were quickly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle.

As a result, two of the victims were released by the criminals in their desperate attempt to escape.

He also assured that efforts are still on to rescue the remaining four victims and arrest the kidnappers.