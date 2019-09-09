IGP Directs Police Commissioners To Avert Planned IMN Procession

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to put measures in place to avert any planned procession by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

The order follows a decision by the IMN to proceed on a yearly peaceful Ashura procession on September 10, despite proscription.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the activities of the group remains illegal and will be treated as such.

”The Force notes that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2019 of 26th July 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed.

“Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to put in place concrete measures to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, anywhere in the country.”

The statement quoted the police boss, asking parents the general public and guardians to provide the necessary information and avoid their wards from being cajoled into embarking on ‘illegal’ activities by the group.

“The IGP also enjoins the public to avail the Force with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

“In addition, the IGP has also advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to be cajoled into embarking on illegal and ill-motivated activities by anyone or group of persons, under any guise whatsoever.“