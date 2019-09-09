Imo West: Tribunal Dismisses Petition Challenging Okorocha’s Victory

The election petition tribunal has dismissed petitions filed by candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jones Onyeriri, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osita Izunaso, challenging the victory of Senator Rochas Okorocha in the February 23 National Assembly election for Imo West Senatorial District.

Both parties in the petitions, said that the election for the Imo West Senatorial district was marred by irregularities, including intimidation and violence.

The tribunal however held that the petitioners were unable to prove the allegations.

Senator Okorocha was issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in June, after months of allegations and counter allegations by INEC and Okorocha.

This followed a judgement by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja who ordered the INEC, to immediately issue the Certificate of Return to Okorocha, on the grounds that Okorocha had been declared the winner of the election, and INEC no longer had any legal authority to withhold a certificate of return due to him.