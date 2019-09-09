Many Terrorists Reportedly Killed As Troops Rid Borno Village Of Terrorists

Many terrorists have reportedly met their waterloo following a raid by troops of the Nigerian Army in Gworege village within Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is according to Army Spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa.

In his communique on Sunday, Colonel Musa stated that troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local Vigilantes and Hunters, conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community where crouching terrorists were reportedly hibernating.

Colonel Musa said the raid was carried out following credible information received from well meaning Nigerians about the presence of terrorists at Gworege village.

“The terrorists engaged the troops in a fire fight but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

“Consequently, troops cordoned and searched the village and recovered the following: Six AK 47 Rifles and Sixty-six 7.62 MM ammunition.

“No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action. Unfortunately, a hunter was wounded, is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilized and is fast recovering,” Colonel Sagir stated.

The army spokesman further revealed that many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.