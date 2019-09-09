My Mandate Will Be Restored, Kalu Reacts To Tribunal’s Judgement

The senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Kalu, has urged people of the state not to lose hope, stressing that his mandate will be re-claimed at the Court of Appeal.

He was quoted to have said this in a statement signed by his media office on Monday following the nullification of his election by a tribunal.

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mao Ohabunwa, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Orji Kalu as the elected candidate.

In his petition, he alleged non-compliance with the principles of electoral law and violation of margin of lead.

Consequently, the tribunal ordered that a rerun be held within the next 90 days in some wards in Ohafia, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, Nkporo and Bende LGAs.

Senator Kalu had polled 30,203 votes against Ohaubunwa who garnered 20,801 votes in the February 23, 2019 general election.

But in reaction to the tribunal’s judgement, he said he will appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal.

While admonishing members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain strong, steadfast and law-abiding, Kalu noted that he will not relent in sustaining his goodwill at the grassroots.

According to him, his victory in the election was borne out of his popularity among the people, and therefore, he believes justice can only be delayed but not denied.

“The PDP candidate, Ohaubunwa, is not popular among the people and as such, my victory in the National Assembly poll is a landslide.

“Any day, any time, the APC will defeat the PDP in Abia North Senatorial District.

“At the appropriate time, my mandate will be restored,” he said.