Olympics 2020: Buhari Congratulates D’Tigers For Defeating China

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians and Basketball fans all over the world in celebrating D’Tigers for a successful outing at FIBA World Cup 2019, defeating China, 86-73, and securing a place for Olympics 2020.

President Buhari congratulates the team for the energetic, resilient and skillful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing opponents during the tournament, assuring the team that the nation remains proud of them.

The President commends officials and technical hands for the commitment and investments in ensuring that the D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.

As the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, President Buhari notes that with more dedication, training, and focus, D’Tigers will surprise the world.