Three Killed As Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Lawmaker, ABU Students

The police authorities in Kaduna State have killed three suspected kidnappers and arrested 26 others suspects including kidnappers of a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Sulaiman Dabo.

The police also announced the arrest of the kidnappers responsible for the recent kidnapping incident along Kaduna Abuja Road where six persons including three students Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria were kidnapped

A statement from the command’s spokesperson Yakubu Sabo on Sunday said the arrested suspects are notorious for terrorising travellers and residents along the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna -Zaria highways as well as other parts of the state.

Seven of the suspected kidnappers were apprehended by a combined team of Police operational units who raided their criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding Villages in Igabi Local government area of the state.

The statement disclosed that investigation further revealed that, the suspects are responsible for the recent abduction of a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo along Kaduna-Zaria road.

A similar raid according to the police statement was carried out at Barebri and other Bandits’ camps within Buruku axis also in Igabi Local Government Area where 18 kidnap suspects were apprehended.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being responsible for the Kidnapping incident of 26th August 2019 along Kaduna Abuja Road where six persons were kidnapped including three students Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as well as the killing of a police inspector and carting away with his AK47 Rifle.

In furtherance of its resolve to find a lasting solution to the rising security challenges in Kaduna State, especially along the major Highways, Sabo says the Command has intensified a carefully planned and well-coordinated raid on all identified bandits camps with the help of a combined teams of policemen from the Command’s operational units, the IGP’S IRT, special forces and some hunters and local vigilantes.