Trailer Crushes 11 To Death, Injures Many In Nasarawa

Halima Gayam  
Updated September 9, 2019
The scene of the accident in Nasarawa……

 

Tragedy struck in Nasarawa on Monday when a trailer crushed 11 persons to death and injured many in Lafia-Akwanga road in the state.

Channels Television leant that the trailer had a brake failure at Endehu hill along the higway popularly known as “Many have gone.”

The accident which happened Sunday morning, involved a trailer loaded with cement, a Sharon car and a motorcycle.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ismaila Kugu, confirmed the development while briefing journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

He explained that the deceased comprised of nine men and two women.

But an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the trailer with registration number Kano-KMC 523 YD, loaded with cement heading towards Lafia, crushed the Sharon car with registration number Nasarawa-LFA 497 ZY, killing all the nine occupants.

He further revealed that the trailer also crushed the motorcycle rider, while one of the occupants of the trailer also died in the accident making it eleven.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 11 deceased persons have been deposited at the General Hospital in Akwanga Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.



