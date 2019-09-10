Asharu Procession: Shiites Accuse Police Of Killing 12 Across The Nation

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria claims that at least a dozen persons have been killed by police officers across the nation, during the Ashura mourning procession today.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr Ibrahim Musa, the IMN said at least three people were confirmed killed by the police in Kaduna and 10 others injured, some fatally

This Mr Musa said happened when thousands of Muslims trooped out in the early hours of Tuesday commemorating the tragic events of Ashura.

The IMN spokesman further stated that in Bauchi, there are reports that three people were killed during the Ashura procession when the police attacked the mourners.

He added that three other people were killed by the police in Azare, also in Bauchi state.

Another 3 people were killed by the police in Gombe, Gombe state, the IMN spokesman claimed.

He also went on to say that one person was reportedly killed by the police in Illela, during the Ashura procession there, and another person was killed in Goronyo all in Sokoto state.

“In Malumfashi, Katsina state also another person was killed. In Katsina town however, several people sustained bullet wounds when the police opened fire on the mourners, not only during the mourning procession, but afterwards as the well armed policemen attempted to forcibly make their way into the Islamic centre of the Movement.

“These casualty figures may however rise due to the fatal gunshot wounds sustained by some of the peaceful mourners,” Mr Musa said.

This year’s Ashura procession was held in all the state capitals of the North and Abuja. It ended peacefully in Abuja, Jos, Kebbi, Minna, Lafia, Yola, Gusau, Zaria, Kano, Jalingo, Damaturu, Hadejia and Potiskum.

The IMN spokesman said the deaths today come on the heels of the orders by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu banning the Shiites from holding their Ashau procession.

He claimed that the mourning procession ended peacefully in places not attacked by the police, arguing that this is sufficient evidence as to who the instigators of violence are whenever the group is carrying out its religious duties.