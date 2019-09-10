BREAKING: Bandits Sack Niger Village

The Niger state Emergency Management Agency says Armed bandits numbering about two hundred have overrun Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, sacking the people from their homes.

The Director General of the Agency, Mr Ahmed Inga told Channels Television in a telephone conversation that he received a report from the area that the gunmen invaded the community in broad daylight on Monday, shooting sporadically into the air.

He says they also subjected the people to torturing, beating some of them to the point that they became unconscious.

The NSEMA boss says the bandits are ransacking each house in the village, dispossessing the people of their belongings including food, clothing materials, cellphones, while also rustling their cattle.

Mr Inga who says no casualty has been reported yet, however discloses that the villagers numbering over three hundred have fled their homes through the forest and crossing rivers.

Most of the victims are said to be women and children.

According to Mr Inga, some of them are currently taking shelter in a School at Kagara in Rafi local government area of the state.

As at the time of filing this report, the bandits are said to still be in the village, ransacking houses for food stuff and other valuables.