Ex-Oyo Gov Ajimobi Loses Bid At Tribunal To Become Senator

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has lost his bid to become a senator at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ibadan.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Tribunal dismissed the petition of the former governor challenging the victory of Senator Kola Balogun in the Ibadan South senatorial district election.

Having completed two tenures as governor of Oyo State, Ajimobi joined the tussle for the Ibadan South seat in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The former governor was, however, defeated by Senator Balogun of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 elections.

Meanwhile, the Tribunal upheld Senator Fatai Buhari’s election and dismissed the petition filed by a former Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande.

Senator Buhari of the APC defeated his PDP rival to win the Ibadan North senatorial district election.