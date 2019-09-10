Buhari Decries ‘Undue Politicisation’ Of Nigeria’s Security

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried what he described as the “undue politicisation” of the security situation in the country.

He raised the concerned while receiving promoters of the proposed African Security Leadership Summit on Tuesday at State House in Abuja.

“The records show where we were in terms of security in 2015, where we are now, and we also know where we want to be,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Mr Femi Adesina.

He added that the relative successes of his administration since 2015 were clear, stressing “What remains in areas of security are also clear, despite the politicisation.”

President Buhari lauded the plan to convene a high-powered security summit that would bring together some of the leaders on the African continent, defence attaches, embassies and High Commissions, leadership of the defence community in the country, and many others.

He also assured the chairman of the security summit initiative, Major General Abdullahi Mamman (retd), of the support of the government for the committee.

The President said, “I am glad that you are well experienced, and know the implications of this high-powered conference.

“It will be a great test for you and members of your committee. You will be dealing with professionals in security, defence and diplomacy. We will do our best to support you.”

In his response, Major General Mamman, now a traditional ruler led a team under the auspices of Global Initiative for Leadership Success (GILS), which is organising the security summit.

He said, “We share in the conviction of the administration to address the problems of the country. At assumption of office in 2015, parts of the country had been acquired by Boko Haram insurgents.

“Your seriousness and committed efforts have made us to now be able to worship in peace. Boko Haram has been truly degraded, and other forms of criminalities are being addressed.”

According to the royal father, the summit with the theme ‘Sustaining the Security Renaissance of Nigeria’, which will hold possibly sometime in October, is being convened to involve the entire security architecture in Nigeria.

He added that it would feature honours and awards for those who have excelled in the area of security, “because we need to reward the commitment of our heroes.”

An endowment fund would also be launched to cater for families of those who paid the supreme price, and to care for those permanently maimed, Mamman said.