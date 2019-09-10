Despite New Law, UK Will Not Ask For Brexit Delay – PM

Updated September 10, 2019
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Ben STANSALL / AFP

 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Monday he would not request a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 despite MPs approving a new law that could force him to do so.

“I will not ask for another delay,” he told parliament, adding that if MPs voted on Monday against holding an early general election then he would prepare for Britain’s departure from the EU “hopefully with a deal but without one if necessary”.



