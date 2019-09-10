Euro Qualifier: UEFA Investigates French For Delayed Albania Kick Off

UEFA said on Tuesday it had opened proceedings against the French Football Federation (FFF) after their Euro 2020 qualifier was delayed when Albania refused to kick off until they had heard their national anthem.

The hosts played the Andorran anthem by mistake at ahead of the fixture at the Stade de France on Saturday. After the angry Albanians protested, the correct anthem was played and the game kicked off more than five minutes late.

UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee , which investigates any delay to kick off, has notified the FFF and the case will be heard on 17 October.

The penalty is usually a warning for the first offence and a fine for a second occurence.

AFP