FIFA’s Infantino Meets With Trump Ahead Of 2026 World Cup

FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino has met U.S. with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss preparations for the 2026 World Cup as well as bringing equality to the women’s game.

At the meeting, President Trump joked with Infantino about possibly extending his term in office so he could preside over the 2026 games.

The meeting comes months after the U.S. women’s squad won the world cup in July amid calls for pay parity with the men’s side and improvement of conditions on a number of fronts including travel conditions and promotion.