ICRC President Meets With Buhari In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, at the state house, Abuja.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed issues of security and humanitarian support for victims of insurgency.

Read Also: Presidential Election Tribunal Fixes Sept 11 To Rule On Petition Filed By Atiku

While Maurer promised that the Red Cross will continue to support humanitarian services and the effort to reunite families, he also stated that he is encouraged by the positive response of the federal government.

On the release of Leah Sharibu and other abductees still in captivity, the ICRC boss said the agency will continue to keep communications channels open between all parties involved and work towards their release.