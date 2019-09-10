IMN Says Police Killed Three Shiites During Ashura Procession

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has alleged that the police killed three of its members during their annual Ashura procession in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The group had defied yesterday’s warning by the Kaduna state police command against embarking on the procession, by coming out in their large numbers to mark the day around Bakin Ruwa area in the Western by-pass of the state capital.

READ ALSO: Ashura: Ban On Procession Applicable To IMN Members Only – IGP

Spokesman of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa, claims that three of their members were killed when policemen opened fire on the Shiite members while they were on a peaceful procession along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Western by-pass on Tuesday morning

But the police have denied the allegation through its spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who told our correspondent that there was no report of attack on the IMN members or any killing of its members stating that the claim that three people were killed is just to draw public sympathy .